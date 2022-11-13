Work progressing for monument to honour Dudley's Covid heroes

Work started on the monument in June

The Dudley monument project, started by Councillor Keiran Casey at the height of the pandemic, has received support from a wide range of people and organisations within Dudley as well as right across the West Midlands.

The sculpture takes the form of a rainbow, an important sign of hope throughout the pandemic right up and down the country.

It will be based outside the borough's main hospital acting as a permanent reminder of the work done across the borough during the pandemic by NHS, key workers, Public Health Officials and those from community and voluntary organisations.

The templates have been created as part of the work on the monument

The rainbow has now taken another step to becoming a reality, with the laser cutting to the materials now being completed by Midtherm Laser Ltd, and now the coloured glass which will sit inside the sculpture being cut by Water Jet Midlands, both local Dudley companies.

Councillor Keiran Casey said: "This is another key moment for the project, and it’s fantastic to see all the components coming together to make this a reality.”

“We now have the laser cut parts, and the glass components being made, along with the foundations that have already been put in place, so we are making really good progress and are hoping to get this over to the fabricators to all be put together as quickly as possible.

“It’s been great to work with local people, organisations and businesses on this project so far, and I want to once again say a massive thank you to everyone that has been involved in this and who have donated time, money and materials, it really has made a massive difference.

“We really do owe more than words can say to those who were on the frontline in the fight against Covid, to those who were at risk everyday just doing their jobs.