Covid survivor makes emotional return to thank staff at hospital where she was treated in intensive care

Angie Fleming with staff at New Cross Hospital

Angie Fleming began to feel unwell on December 23 last year and was classed as 'Covid-19 high risk' due to being diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020.

After testing positive she deteriorated rapidly and was ventilated at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton on December 27.

“It was a truly frightening experience," the 51-year-old said.

"I was struggling to breathe, and I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it. I have now got post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from my time in ICU – it was the worst time of my life.

“After I woke from my induced coma I remember seeing some of the staff’s faces and hearing them talking.

"They were all so kind to me. They were all so upbeat and cheery. They are an amazing team – so respectful and lovely.

“My family said the staff were also very easy to contact for an update at any time as I was in hospital while there were visiting restrictions. The staff also did a diary for me with messages while I was ventilated that I could read when I woke up.”

Due to her outstanding care, Angie, who lives in Cannock, asked if she could return to New Cross to thank staff for their kindness.

She met with the team outside ICU.

Kathy Harvey, senior sister on ICU, said: “There is nothing better than seeing patients who were severely unwell, back home with their family.

"We don’t normally see patients after they go home so it is lovely Angie took time to come and see us and meet some of the staff who cared for her. It is a real team effort to care for our patients.”

One of the members of staff who looked after Angie was sister Judy Rockfort.

She said: “I am really proud to see how well Angie is doing. It was a very emotional visit. This is one of the rewards of nursing - seeing our patients do well.”

Liefah Misa and Jade James also came to meet Angie so she could thank them with chocolate.

Angie, who is business support administrator for the Countywide Day Services for people with a learning disability, is now recovering at home with her daughter Holly.

Angie’s manager Debbie Brackstone, 56 from Stafford, recently did a sponsored swim to raise money for ICU after hearing about Angie’s care and to thank staff for saving her friend’s life.

Debbie swam across Lake Windermere both ways – covering 21 miles, taking her 12 hours 56 minutes.

She raised £1,857 which she will be donating to the unit.