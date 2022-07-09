Notification Settings

Face masks to be reintroduced at Wolverhampton and Cannock hospital sites

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

An NHS trust is reintroducing face masks at its hospital sites from Monday due to rising infection rates.

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital and Cannock Chase Hospital, said on social media that it is taking the measure to keep everyone as safe as possible.

In a statement on Twitter, the trust said: "Due to a rise in Covid-19 cases within the community, our hospitals and amongst staff, from Monday 11 July we are reintroducing face masks in all areas of the hospital.

"To keep everyone as safe as possible, we request that patients and visitors wear a mask if they are able to."

