Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Seven-year-old drummer all smiles after musical gift in memory of teacher who died of Covid-19

By Deborah HardimanWolverhamptonCoronavirusPublished: Comments

Aspiring drummer Roop Singh is all smiles after being awarded a set of Indian drums by trust set up in memory a music teacher who died from coronavirus.

Roop Singh, aged eight, awarded tabla drums in memory of music educationalist Harjeet Singh
Roop Singh, aged eight, awarded tabla drums in memory of music educationalist Harjeet Singh

The excited seven-year-old has been presented with the set of drums, known as a tabla, by the Harjeet Singh Music Bursary launched by the family of the Manchester educationalist.

Roop, a pupil of The Royal School, Wolverhampton, says: "I'm really enjoying playing them. I'm really interested in playing. I love to practise the drums."

He hopes to play them at a Sikh temple in the future.

Trust founder Parmjit, son of Harjeet Singh, explains: "We're giving away instruments to talented individuals. Roop is the second recipient. My dad was a music teacher for 45 years and he passed away from Covid last November.

"We're trying to keep his legacy alive. He taught the sitar and tabla among other instruments and adapted the method so that the music could be played by violinists.

"So far we've had a great response to the fund and those aspiring to learn to play can contact us via the website."

The award was made to Roop by the trust in partnership with Azaad Arts Wolverhampton and Wolverhampton Music Service.

Details about the bursary scheme is available via harjeetmusicbursary.org.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News