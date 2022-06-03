Seven-year-old drummer all smiles after musical gift in memory of teacher who died of Covid-19

Roop Singh, aged eight, awarded tabla drums in memory of music educationalist Harjeet Singh

The excited seven-year-old has been presented with the set of drums, known as a tabla, by the Harjeet Singh Music Bursary launched by the family of the Manchester educationalist.

Roop, a pupil of The Royal School, Wolverhampton, says: "I'm really enjoying playing them. I'm really interested in playing. I love to practise the drums."

He hopes to play them at a Sikh temple in the future.

Trust founder Parmjit, son of Harjeet Singh, explains: "We're giving away instruments to talented individuals. Roop is the second recipient. My dad was a music teacher for 45 years and he passed away from Covid last November.

"We're trying to keep his legacy alive. He taught the sitar and tabla among other instruments and adapted the method so that the music could be played by violinists.

"So far we've had a great response to the fund and those aspiring to learn to play can contact us via the website."

The award was made to Roop by the trust in partnership with Azaad Arts Wolverhampton and Wolverhampton Music Service.