Appeal for families to visit Walsall walk-in Covid vaccine clinic

Sharon Kaur at the jab clinic based at St Martin's Church, in Walsall

The service which has so far given 300 jabs is being operated in partnership with the NHS at St Martin's Church Hall, in Daffodil Road off Sutton Road, in Daisy Bank,Walsall.

It is being run by a pharmacy team and has doses available of both first time and booster jabs to assist householders in the vicinity and nearby estates. Families are being urged to simply walk-in to catch up on jabs.

Holidaymakers heading abroad may also find that many tourist destinations require travellers to be fully vaccinated to enter the country.

Spring boosters are also still being offered to 75s and over, and patients who are immuno-suppressed, first boosters for 18s and over; while children, aged fives-11, can now have the Covid jab.

The service is manned by staff from Telford-based RJR Chemists, which operates a number of vaccine clinics in the region.

RJR's operations manager Liam Burton says: "We’ve been averaging about 20-40 people a day so uptake has improved, but it’s more about getting the information across the families that we're here and we're open.

"Families will be interested to note that children, aged five-11, can now get their Covid-19 jab.

"Those, aged over 18, can get boosters. We'd like to make residents aged over 75s that they don't need to wait for NHS letters inviting them to attend jab sessions, please just come in to see us and we'll give you the dose. Also if you plan to go holiday abroad or if you're immuno-suppressed you can also come for your boosters.

"No appointment is needed just simple walk-in."

In addition, online appointments are available at the premises on most Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 5pm.