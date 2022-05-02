Covid sufferers with less common symptoms urged to take care

Less common symptoms of the virus includes shortness of breath, unexplained tiredness, lack of energy, muscle aches or pains not caused by exercise, lack of appetite, lingering headache, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, diarrhoea, feeling or vomitting.

Stafford County Council is reminding residents to get fully vaccinated to ensure any coronavirus symptoms are as mild as possible.

The county's public health chief Councillor Dr Johnny McMahon said: “We can all protect each other by doing our best to avoid contact with others if we think we’re infectious, particularly those who are at risk of becoming seriously unwell from Covid-19 or other respiratory illnesses.

“Although the three main symptoms of Covid-19 have been widely publicised, many people may not be aware of wider respiratory illness symptoms that could indicate infection and although any symptom in isolation might not necessarily mean somebody is Covid positive, it’s important to avoid close contact with others when feeling unwell and avoid passing on illness.”

Anybody with symptoms of a respiratory infection should try and stay at home and avoid contact with others until they no longer feel unwell or have a high temperature.

If people need to leave home should take sensible precautions to reduce the chance of passing on infection, such as wearing a well fitted face covering, avoiding crowded places and washing or sanitising hands frequently.