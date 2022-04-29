Covid vaccine service available at Walsall church centre

A pharmacy team is providing booster and first time jabs on behalf of the NHS at St Martin's Church, in Daffodil Road, off Sutton Road, for the forseeable future.

Spring boosters are now being given to 75s and over, and immuno-suppressed over 75s, first boosters for 18s and over, and parents and guardians are invited to bring for five-11-year-olds for first time Covid jabs.

Online appointments and walk-in slots are being offered on Mondays to Fridays from 10am-5pm except Thursdays when the opening times are midday to 5pm.

The service is manned by staff from Telford-based RJR Chemists, which operates a number of vaccine clinics in the region.

RJR director Ricky Rahania says: "I could encourage as many residents as possible to come to see us and take advantage of this local service. No appointment is necessary.

"Covid is still out there is society so it is very important to keep ourselves safe, especially as the summer holidays period approaches and people are travelling a lot more now. We do need our booster vaccines to help keep safe.

"There is no need for those aged over 75 to wait for their NHS letter before seeking the booster jab. If you are in that age group please pop in and see us."