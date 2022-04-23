Notification Settings

Come forward for Covid booster jab, urges nursing chief

By Thomas Parkes

Eligible people in the Black Country and wider region have been reminded to book their spring booster vaccination by health chiefs.

Thousands of people across the area have already been invited by text, email or letter to book their booster appointment – the fourth jab.

Now care home residents, people aged 75 or over and those aged 12 or over who have a weakened immune system, can come forward to book an appointment if they are yet to receive an invitation.

Adults will be offered either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and those aged between 12 and 18 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments can be booked online via the National Booking System or by calling 119.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We’re delighted that we can now offer appointments to everyone eligible for a spring booster dose.

"Having a spring booster jab helps vulnerable people, including the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, maintain a high level of protection against the virus.

"Covid-19 hasn’t gone away and it’s still spreading in our community, so it’s never been more important to get vaccinated. There’s no need to wait to be contacted, if you’re eligible you can book your spring booster dose now.

"Appointments and walk-ins are also still available for first, second and, for those eligible, booster doses, so do please come forward if you are due a dose. It’s never too late, even if you’ve previously declined the offer of a vaccination."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.



