New pods being introduced at Walsall Manor Hospital to help contain outbreaks

The pods at Walsall Manor Hospital

They will create single room areas for patients and help with efforts to minimise infection risk.

A total of eight Bioquell Pods are being put into wards one to four – two on each ward - from Monday and the installation is expected to be completed on May 26.

Some patients will be transferred to an alternative medical ward, ward 14, while the work is carried out.

The nursing staff caring for those patients will also be transferred to ensure continuity of their care.

Rachel Tomkins, deputy divisional director of nursing at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “The trust has invested in nine new pods and the first was installed on our acute medical unit.

“These structures enable us to maintain our infection prevention and control measures, particularly during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"They will be used in the main for those patients who need to receive nursing care in an induvial bed space, protecting themselves or others from any potential infections or cross contamination.

“The next round of installation is set for next Monday and we want to reassure patients who need to move to another medical ward, and their families, that their comfort, dignity and privacy will be our priority alongside high quality, safe care.

"The nursing staff who have been caring for them will also transfer so they won’t have to get to know a new set of staff.

"We thank everyone for their support and patience as we work to make these necessary improvements across the medicine and long term conditions division.”

Amy Wallett, head of infection prevention and control at the trust, said the pods were an important addition to wards to help to safely segregate patients with transmissible infections.

She added: “This means outbreaks can be prevented and contained more efficiently which in turn helps to keep patient flow running smoothly without compromising on the quality of care given.

“Patients are not 'hemmed in' – the pods offer visibility for them and also for our nursing staff in the open bay area.”