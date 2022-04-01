Visiting rules for Black Country and Staffordshire hospitals as free Covid tests end

Check your local hospital's rules before visiting.

As well as this, the plan states that from April 1, the government will "no longer provide free universal symptomatic and asymptomatic testing for the general public".

This means that those who are not considered high risk or vulnerable will be charged if they need a PCR or lateral flow test (LFT) after Friday, despite rising Covid cases.

Tests will be available to buy online and in shops, but it is thought that retailers can decide how much they sell them for.

Superdrug is currently selling LFTs from £1.99, Lloyd's pharmacy from £1.89, and Boots from £2.

NHS trusts in the area have said they are 'regularly reviewing their visiting rules' with most of them confirming that existing rules will stay in place until a national update is issued.

Here are the current visiting rules for hospitals across the Black Country and Staffordshire. All hospitals encourage visitors to take a test before they visit, and people should not visit if they display symptoms of Covid or feel unwell.

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust

One visitor per patient per day, where possible will be allowed to come into the trust's hospitals and stay for up to an hour with their loved one or friend.

To visit a patient at New Cross Hospital, you will need to book a slot between 10am-1pm on the day you wish to visit.

This can be done by calling 01902 481868 or visiting royalwolverhampton.nhs.uk

Bookings will only be accepted on the day of visit. Any bookings that may be attempted to be booked for the following day will not be accepted unless in exceptional circumstances.

Visitors are strongly advised to have taken an LFT before attending. Upon arrival they will be provided with a surgical face mask which they must keep over their mouth and nose, and must sanitise their hands. There, they will be issued with a visiting pass and asked to show a negative lateral flow result.

Children under the age of 16 are not allowed to visit unless in exceptional circumstances.

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust

Visiting is currently restricted to all general wards and departments at Russells Hall Hospital, with no more than two visitors allowed per patient at any one time..

There will be exceptions for patients receiving end-of-life care and for the most vulnerable patients, for example patients with dementia, but these visits should be discussed with the nurse in charge beforehand.

Standard visiting hours on most wards are from 2pm-4pm and 6.30pm-8.30pm every day.

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust

All visitors will need to book a slot between 8am and 1pm on the day they wish to visit.

Bookings can be made by telephoning 01922 444040 or via the online at walsallhealthcare.nhs.uk

One visitor per patient per day will be allowed to come into the hospital and stay for up to an hour with their loved one. They are strongly advised to have taken an LFT before coming.

They will be provided with a surgical face mask which they must keep over their mouth and nose, must sanitise their hands and asked to show a negative lateral flow result.

People attending outpatient appointments, diagnostic tests and A&E will all be able to be accompanied by one close family member or friend to support them.

Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust

The trust has eased its visiting restrictions to allow inpatients on certain wards to receive one visitor for up to 30 minutes per day.

Patients can nominate two individuals who can visit for the duration of their stay, ideally from the same household.

To gain entry, visitors must ensure they use hand sanitiser upon entry to the site and wear a surgical face mask supplied to them at the main entrance. These must be worn at all times, including in ward areas.

Visits must be booked in advance by telephoning the ward where the patient is being treated, and visitors must be free of Covid symptoms and not attend if they are a household contact of a Covid-positive case.

Visits by by children (under 16 years) or those who are immunocompromised are not allowed.

Visiting will not be allowed in a number of wards unless it is for the most vulnerable patients; those who are at the end of life, and those with limited mental capacity. The affected wards are City Hospital: AMU 1, D17, and D25. Sandwell Hospital: AMU A, Newton 5, Lyndon 3. Any requests will need to be discussed with the ward manager.

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust

From Friday, March 18, inpatients will be allowed to have up to two visitors at the bedside for one hour a day.

Where possible anyone attending an outpatient appointment, diagnostic service or A&E can be accompanied by just one family member or carer if absolutely necessary.

All visitors are asked to continue to wear face masks while on the premises and remember to wash their hands with soap and water.

Their rules are being kept under review.

Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Visitors are asked to wear a fluid-resistant surgical mask at all times (unless exempt) which will be supplied at the entrance. The trust also asks visitors to maintain two-metres distances from others, and for visitors to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds and more frequently.

Before attending, visitors should contact the clinical area to discuss appropriate arrangements.

The number of visitors at the bedside is limited to one close family contact or somebody important to the patient. However, where it is possible to maintain social distancing throughout the visit, a second additional visitor can be permitted in certain circumstances; this can be a child.

Wards will provide visitors with an appointment slot. Visits can be facilitated to be held outdoors. Where a face-to-face visit is not practical then a virtual visit will be supported and facilitated.

People who are in attendance to support the needs of the patient (e.g. a familiar carer/ supporter/ personal assistant) will not be counted as an additional visitor.

Where patients are being nursed in a cohort/outbreak area, visiting is not permitted unless the patient is subjected to palliative or end of life care, or whether this may lead to deterioration in their mental health.

Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust

Visiting for inpatients is restricted to a maximum of one designated family member or carer across all areas of the hospital, including the Parkview Clinic.

One adult at a time, from the same household as a child. If, due to family circumstances, the child regularly spends their time in two households, one adult from each household may visit the child at separate times.

Only one designated family member or carer should ever be on the premises of the hospital at any one time. No other family members are allowed on site during the visit.

For outpatient attendances a maximum of one designated family member or carer may accompany the patient for the appointment.

No children are able to visit.

The trust says it understands there will be exceptional circumstances in some cases. Please speak to the person or team leading a patient's care about what can be safely done. This must be by prior agreement.

Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

The rules vary for each hospital, so contact the hospital you want to visit before going.