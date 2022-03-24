Midlands NHS leaders thank staff and public for pandemic response

Health chiefs are reflecting on the pandemic two years since the start of the first UK lockdown

The UK went into full lockdown on Monday, March 23, 2020. Since then, health and care staff from across the NHS, local authorities and the voluntary sector have worked in partnership to provide services and support communities, as well as standing up new services in response to the pandemic.

Dr Salma Reehana, local GP and clinical chair of NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “When we went into lockdown two years ago, we had no idea what lay ahead of us.

"At a time when most people were told to stay at home to stay safe, key workers stepped up and tirelessly provided vital services to our communities.

“The pandemic has been a life-changing event and has taught all of us many lessons, but the extraordinary way we have worked together across the NHS, local authorities, the community and voluntary sector has been fantastic.

“I want to thank everyone, particularly our frontline health and care staff, who have continued to deliver outstanding care to patients – albeit a little bit differently in some situations – and look after those most in need.

"It’s also important to recognise the role volunteers have played throughout the pandemic, so I want to thank all of those who have given up their time to support us and those in their communities who needed help.

“We must also thank GP practices and their primary care networks which have been at the forefront of delivering vaccines to local people, including the housebound, care homes and some of the most vulnerable patients.”

After launching at the end of 2020, the Covid-19 vaccination rollout has continued to expand and more than 2.5 million vaccines have been administered across the Black Country and West Birmingham.

Walk-in appointments are available at selected sites, including The Saddlers Vaccination Centre in Walsall, Tipton Sports Academy in Sandwell, the Cardiac Rehab Gym at City Hospital and Saltwells Education Centre in Dudley.