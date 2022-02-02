Further 14 Covid-19 deaths recorded in region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 9,152. Meanwhile, the UK-wide death toll increased by 534 to 157,409.

Four deaths were confirmed at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the total increased to 982.

A further four deaths were recorded by the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County Hospital and the Royal Stoke University Hospital, increasing the total to 1,657.

Two deaths were confirmed at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the number of deaths is 903.

Two deaths were also confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, bringing the total there to 3,198.

One further death was recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, where the toll is 1,414.

And one death was confirmed at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the total increased to 840.