Operating theatres get major refurb at Walsall Manor Hospital

Two operating theatres have been refurbished at Walsall Manor Hospital

Hospital bosses say it has created greater flexibility for treating those with Covid-19 and will improve patients’ experience.

Work on the trauma theatres was carried out by Tilbury Douglas, with one of the theatres remaining in use throughout to minimise disruption for patients.

The works are part of ongoing developments to theatres that will benefit patients requiring surgery at the trust.

Louisa Adams, clinical theatre services manager for Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said the theatres needed to be upgraded as part of improving the quality and effectiveness of care to patients.

She said: “We’re really pleased with the end result. Our operating environment has been improved so we can provide a high quality service for our patients and we now have more flexibility around the treatment of patients with Covid-19 and other infections.

"Our theatre teams are proud to be working in an improved area.”

Colin Plant, project director for Walsall Healthcare, said: “The refurbishment of the theatres, including the provision of new ultra-clean ventilation systems has been delivered to a high standard, provides value for money, and was completed according to the programme.

"Tilbury Douglas’s efforts have bought a facility and equipment which was well beyond its normal life expectancy up to modern standards – and provided a top class environment for patients and staff alike.”

Richard Myatt, contracts manager of building – Midlands, at Tilbury Douglas, added: “We were able to complete these works on time without impacting the live hospital environment.

"Our work at Walsall Manor continues with the major development of the emergency department and acute medical unit, which we look forward to handing over later this year.”