Visiting restrictions relaxed at Dudley hospital

Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley

Covid restrictions have meant visitors have not not been permitted at hospitals across the UK for almost two years.

But health chiefs at The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust have today changed its policy.

A statement on the trust’s website says: "Visitors are welcomed back to all inpatient wards at Russells Hall Hospital from Tuesday January 25.”

The trust is, however, remaining cautious.

At Russells Hall Hospital one visitor per patient per day is allowed and they can stay up to 45 minutes.

The trust has set up an online self-booking system and visitors will only be able to book the day before, or on the day, they intend to visit.

The system records visitor details necessary for Track and Trace and they will need to confirm they do not have symptoms of coronavirus and are not COVID positive.

Visitors will be screened again before they can enter the ward including having a temperature check.

The statement adds: "Anyone with a positive Covid test result, or showing signs of Covid, must not visit.

“To ensure 2m social distancing is maintained, visitor numbers will be limited to a maximum 50 per cent of ward patient numbers at any one time.

“Visitors will be allowed onto the wards in 45-minute time-slots between 8am and 7pm.

“All visitors will be required to wear a surgical face mask while they are on our hospital site and maintain good hand hygiene.”

There is no change at Sandwell Hospital and West Birmingham NHS Trust - visitors are still not permitted at Sandwell Hospital, City Hospital and Rowley Regis Hospital.