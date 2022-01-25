Further 39 Covid-19 deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 9,067. Meanwhile in the UK recorded a further 439 deaths were recorded, taking the country's pandemic death toll to 154,356.

A total of 16 new deaths were recorded at University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, meaning the number of deaths rose to 3,173. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Six deaths were confirmed at Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the total is 896. Six deaths were also recorded at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County Hospital and the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where the total is 1,636.

A further six deaths were recorded at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll is 965.

Three deaths were confirmed at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, where the total is now 1,405.

And a further two deaths were confirmed at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, the total increasing to 834 deaths.