Further 34 virus deaths recorded in region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,973.

A total of 16 deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, meaning the number of deaths rises to 3,139. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Six deaths were recorded at the The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the total is 951.

Five deaths were confirmed at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, where the total is 1,393.

Four deaths were recorded at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the toll is 881.

And three further deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County Hospital and the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where the death toll is 1,625.

No deaths were recorded at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the total is 828 deaths.