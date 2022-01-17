Making personal time will help to improve the mood

A new report unveiled in Walsall on 'Blue Monday' said making personal time, knowing where to get support and having a positive routine is the route to improved mental wellbeing.

Public health chiefs also said a new strategy for the borough is currently being developed after researchers found that linked factors including work and money, and housing were among the issues affecting residents' mental health.

In his ‘Together We Can’annual report the borough's public health director Stephen Gunther said after nearly two years of lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions stress levels for many had increased.

Council House, Walsall

Mr Gunther said: “In my role as a public health leader I have seen the consequences that poor mental wellbeing can have upon family and friends and none of us are immune to it.

“Mental wellbeing is a key priority for me and my team this coming year. I am determined to help our residents to help themselves and to improve mental wellbeing in their communities.”

Walsall Council has committed £1 million of additional funds to tackle mental wellbeing inequalities over the next three years.

The council's health and wellbeing boss Councillor Stephen Craddock added: "This report puts the importance of positive mental wellbeing right at the top of our list of priorities. We can all help ourselves and make a positive difference to our families, our communities and our workplaces.

“The isolation caused by the pandemic and the anxiety levels that have increased because of Covid have had a huge impact on many people.

Stephen Craddock

"But we have also seen communities come together and the power of that connectivity should never be underestimated. By following the simple steps set out in this report, we can all make a difference and reduce mental wellbeing inequality in Walsall.”

The top three recommendations to promote good mental wellbeing are:

*Make a commitment to putting yourself first, even for a short time.

*Find out where to get support if needed.

* Have a realistic and positive routine.

The council has urged all agencies to combine efforts by working together on initiatives, strategies and opportunities to promote and encourage better mental health and wellbeing across the borough.