Dudley hospital workers appeal for Covid crisis help

The charity which supports The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust says staff are facing the same physical and emotional challenges as the onset of Covid-19 due to the surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Hospital trust chief executive Diane Wake said: “As successful as the vaccination programme has been, the new year has begun with our staff facing immense pressures as a result of increasing cases of the virus amongst the public and our frontline staff themselves.

“Yet they are facing up to this renewed challenge with inspiring levels of resilience, bravery and professionalism. Always putting patients care first, often ahead of taking care of themselves.”

Nithee Kotecha(cor), the turst's fundraising and community development lead, added: “Our community stepped up magnificently last year, now we need their support again to help us look after the physical and emotional wellbeing of staff throughout this difficult time, as they continue to work hard to serve our communities.”

Suggestions for donations include:

* £5 could cover a hot meal for a frontline staff member who is unable to leave the ward on a twelve-hour shift.

* £15 could fund a wellness pack for one of our extremely stretched staff members, particularly those in financial hardship.

*£50 could help provide emotional support for a nurse at the end of a gruelling shift.

*£10,000-£20,000 could refurbish a staff room where staff can relax as they spend some much-needed time away from wards.

Other projects include sponsoring staff celebrations or by supplying items including toiletries.