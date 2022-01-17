Booster jabs now available for 16 and 17-year olds in the Black Country

16 and 17-year-olds can now receive their booster jab

Previously, boosters were only recommended for clinically vulnerable 16 and 17-year-olds who are most at risk from Covid-19.

Now however, all sixteen and 17-year-olds are eligible to receive their booster dose, provided it has been three months since their second dose, following new guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for NHS Black Country and West Birmingham CCG, said: "We know that the best protection against Covid-19 is to get vaccinated, so it’s fantastic that eligible 16 and 17-year-olds can now come forward for their booster jab.

"Recent data shows that two doses of the vaccine are not enough to stop people becoming unwell from Omicron, but a booster significantly increases protection against the variant.

"That’s why we strongly encourage everyone to come forward and get that vital top-up as soon as they’re eligible, to help protect themselves and those around them.

"And to those who have previously turned down the offer a vaccine, please remember it’s not too late to come forward for a first or second dose. There’s still a vaccine waiting for you."

Those eligible can pre-book their booster dose online provided it has been two months (61 days) since their second dose, with an appointment date offered three months after the date of the second vaccine.

Young people aged 16 and 17 who tested positive for the virus recently are advised to wait 12 weeks (84 days) to get a vaccine dose.