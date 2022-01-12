Johnson must now tell truth insists Wolverhampton MP

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden

The PM has so far refused to confirm whether he was present at the bash, which took place in the garden of Number 10 during the height of the first Covid lockdown.

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden, the Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said: "People will be struggling to keep count of how many parties and gatherings are supposed to have taken place in Number 10 while lockdown was in force.

“People made great sacrifices to do the right thing and there is growing anger at the Prime Minister’s obvious view that there is one rule for him and his colleagues and another rule for everyone else.

“It shouldn’t take a civil service inquiry to establish the very simple fact of whether or not he attended this “bring your own booze” party in Number 10.

“He should come out now and tell the truth about what happened. He must know whether or not he was there.

"Then it will be clear if he broke his own Covid laws."