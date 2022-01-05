Coronavirus action stations for Black Country schools as new term starts

Pupils getting tested at Beacon Hill Academy in Sedgley

Principal Sukhjot Dhami said Beacon Hill Academy, in Sedgley, had put a string of Covid-19 safety measures in place to keep staff and pupils safe.

And non-teaching staff are carrying out mass-testing of students – with around 600 being tested on Tuesday and Wednesday before they can safely return.

It comes as Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi warned the Omicron variant would present challenges as the Government announced new rules.

Secondary schools have been asked to provide testing of pupils and 7,000 air cleaning units will be provided to education settings, chiefs have said.

And masks have been re-introduced in secondary school classrooms in England – something which has already been done by Beacon Hill Academy.

Mr Dhami said: "We're absolutely delighted that we're able to come back into school and we're really looking forward to receiving the learners back, but we've got to wait and see the number of positive cases because there will be a lot of those who are asymptomatic and don't know they have it.

"I think the next couple of weeks will be quite challenging in terms of staff absences and student absences based on the levels of Omicron cases. We've got an army of non-teaching staff (doing the testing) who are used to this now, this is around the third round of mass-testing we've done and they've all done an accredited course to do it."

Headteacher Sukhjot Dhami getting tested

David Callagher tests a swab for coronavirus

Pupils getting tested at Beacon Hill Academy in Sedgley

Three year groups – of around 600 students – went to the academy on Tuesday to have their tests, with a similar number undergoing tests on Wednesday, before they can return on Thursday.

"It takes a lot of time and a lot of effort and we've converted the drama studio into a testing site," he said. "We've got a compliance officer too, to ensure it's all being done properly. There's a lot that goes into it that people don't often see.

"The thing is, despite this rule change from the Government, we've always had a policy of wearing masks in classrooms and communal areas – including across all Dudley Academies Trust academies.

"Because of that, it's kept the number of Covid-19 down because it does work. This is not going to be new for us, and yes, it's challenging when students first have to put on a mask but they are quite resilient and it's become quite habitual for them now."

Mr Dhami said the academy had been drawing up contingency plans to ensure they're ready should they need to switch to remote learning, something which saw them win in the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

They were recognised by the awards body for how they supported students during the lockdown restrictions, with remote learning programmes being put in place immediately to minimise the disruption. Staff also made regular wellbeing checks to students and their families.

He said: "We're fully set up to switch to remote learning should and if it's required. It's pleasing because last time we did this we won the Pearson award for lockdown provision, so we're confident we will be able to provide high quality education."