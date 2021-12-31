Russells Hall Hospital restricts visiting as Covid-19 infections surge

Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley

It comes after Sandwell General Hospital banned visitors this week, a move replicated by County Hospital in Stafford.

Russells Hall announced it was restricting visitors to all general wards and departments in the light of the Omicron variant propelling higher rates of virus transmission.

There will be exceptions for patients receiving end-of-life care and for the most vulnerable patients, such as patients with dementia.

Paediatrics, neonatal and maternity wards will also continue to allow parents and partners to visit as part of the current arrangement.

Chief executive Diane Wake said: “The decision to restrict visiting has been made to keep patients and staff safe.

“I know this is disappointing news but the increasing cases of Covid-19 across the Dudley borough has left us with no other choice. These arrangements will be reviewed at the end of January.”