Further 10 coronavirus deaths confirmed in region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,783.

Four deaths were recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, meaning a total of 1,363 deaths.

Three were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, meaning the number of deaths rises to 3,058. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Two deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County Hospital and the Royal Stoke University Hospital, taking the number of deaths to 1,602.

And a further death was recorded at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the total is 817 deaths.

No deaths were confirmed at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the death toll is 863.