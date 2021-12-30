Wolverhampton vaccination site temporarily closed due to staff Covid cases

The Alfred Squire Road Health Centre in Wednesfield is closed until January 4 while staff are forced to self-isolate due to testing positive for the virus.

Wolverhampton Council is advising residents who are looking to receive a Covid-19 jab to look for alternative sites on the NHS website.

Two walk-in sites in the city are open at the Mander Centre and WV Active Bilston Bert Williams.

The age of people able to get a vaccine varies at each site, so council staff are recommending people check the relevant criteria before travelling.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Mr Johnson said 2.4 million eligible double-jabbed people are yet to take up the offer of a booster.

He added: "I'm sorry to say this but the overwhelming majority of people who are currently ending up in intensive care in our hospitals are people who are not boosted.

"I've talked to doctors who say the numbers are running up to 90% of people in intensive care who are not boosted."

There are no official NHS figures on the vaccination status of people in intensive care but medics have said the vast majority are either unvaccinated or have not had all their doses.