Fit and healthy dad finally home after 40 days in hospital with Covid

David Colley, aged 39, was released from hospital on Christmas Eve

David Colley, from Willenhall, thanked staff at New Cross Hospital's Intensive Care Unit for going "above and beyond" and has credited being double vaccinated as potentially saving his life.

He is now urging people to get their first, second or booster vaccines, after admitting he thought it would never happen to him.

The 39-year-old was admitted to hospital on November 16 after coming home from work, feeling unwell and deteriorating quickly.

He said: "I had never been in hospital before and keep myself fit and healthy by going to the gym and mountain biking.

"I never thought it would happen to me but I am so grateful I have been able to fight it. Without my two vaccines I am not sure I would be here today.

"It’s scary because it shows that this could happen to anyone, and that it can get pretty serious.

"It’s important to go and get your vaccinations as you just don’t know how serious it can be. I will be getting my booster as soon as I can."

The HGV mechanic explained that he had come home from work and started shivering.

He said: "I got into bed with my coat on, I was so cold, I then had really bad headaches and felt like I had been kicked around.

"I started to go downhill quickly and called an ambulance."

Paramedics found David with an oxygen saturation level of 80 per cent, much below a normal 95 to 100 percent reading.

He was cared for on respiratory ward, C26, where he needed machine assistance to help him breathe.

"After being on C26 for two days my oxygen levels were not improving so I was moved to ICU which was very daunting for my family and I,” David added.

"I was being given 60 per cent oxygen and had a scan which showed water on my lungs. To treat this I started steroids.

"Three weeks on and I wasn’t improving so they put me on a stronger set of steroids on December 9.

"At this point I was told there was a high chance these may not work and steroids can do more harm than good.

"Thankfully the treatment worked and I started to feel much better instantly."

After spending almost 40 days in hospital, David was discharged on Christmas Eve and was able to return home.

He has had oxygen machines installed so he can continue to receive oxygen when needed through his recovery.

David said: "It is brilliant that I was home for Christmas. I have two young girls, nine and 13, and have been with my wife for 15 years so to be able to be with them at this time of year and back home is fantastic.