Call for children aged 12-15 to get second Covid jab

By Deborah HardimanWolverhamptonCoronavirusPublished:

Families with secondary school age children are being reminded to take them to walk-in coronavirus vaccination centres for second doses.

Parents and guardians can either book online or accompany 12s-15s, to jab clinics across the Black Country.

Following new guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, those pupils are now eligible for a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine provided it has been 12 weeks since their first dose.

Appointments can be booked online via the National Booking System or by calling 111.

Walk-in slots are also available at selected vaccination sites across the area including: The Saddlers Centre, in Park Street,Walsall

Tipton Sports Academy, in Wednesbury Oak Road, Tipton

The Mander Centre, in Dudley Street, Wolverhampton.

Consent forms will be completed by a health professional at the site on the day, and a dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be given.

