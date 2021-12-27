SURVEY: Give us your verdict on Boris Johnson and how you are feeling about Covid

Today it is difficult to believe much has changed.

New measures loom as Omicron runs amok. Infection levels are eye-watering and we are once again having to debate just how far to take a lockdown on society.

We today launch a survey on how you feel about the current situation – and how you believe our political leaders have performed.

It only takes a couple of minutes to complete and will help to paint a picture of your views.

Many of the questions replicate a survey we ran this time last year. Then there was optimism about the new vaccine, with the vast majority saying they would be willing to take the jab in order to protect themselves and their family.

Now, as we move onto boosters, the vaccine has done its job in protecting most of us from serious illness. But a sizeable minority continue to refuse to take the jab – and it is those people who are starting to fill hospital beds and who unfortunately are still continuing to die.

Boris Johnson, meanwhile, faces a political crisis, with backbenchers rebelling against his Plan B measures, allegations of sleaze among his MPs and party rule-breaking in Downing Street, complete with cheese and wine.

The resignation of minister Lord Frost also came days after the Tories lost North Shropshire to the Liberal Democrats in a by-election called following the exit of Owen Paterson over a lobbying row.

The Prime Minister may face a challenge to his leadership in the new year if some political commentators are to be believed.

Many of his backbenchers want him to improve his performance if he is to stay on as PM. One senior Tory has called for a “wartime leader” to take over from Boris Johnson as mutinous MPs continue to question his ability to lead the country.

Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Commons Defence Select Committee, said Mr Johnson’s “boosterism” will not see him through a series of debacles currently engulfing No 10.

Mr Ellwood said many of his Conservative colleagues shared the desire for there to be “a consistency of where we want to go”.

He said: "I think this is what perhaps unites more and more of the wider party, and we’ve seen this since the Owen Paterson debacle, is that it needs to be clarity of our vision.