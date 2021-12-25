Time of hope: Christmas messages from our region's bishops

From left, the Bishop of Lichfield, Dr Michael Ipgrave; the Bishop of Dudley, Martin Gorick and the Bishop of Wolverhampton, Clive Gregory

Bishop of Lichfield, Dr Michael Ipgrave

“Christmas cannot be cancelled.

“People worry that Christmas might be cancelled this year. Some even feel that it would be better if the whole of 2021 had been cancelled.

“It has been another unsettling year for the human race, and us as individuals. We have seen turmoil in many nations, disruption of everyday lives, crises, calamities, and dangers across the world and in our own communities.

“When our lives are shaken as they have been shaken and are being shaken, it makes us think about what really matters in life. What is our deepest desire? What is that we really long for in our lives?

“The shallow answers of more possessions, more comfort, more money, more fame or whatever, but these will no longer satisfy us, and we look for that which meets our deepest longings.

“Christians believe our longings are met in the God who knows us and loves us.

“Every Christmas we tell again the story of that God, who loves our world so much that he chooses to come among us not because he is obliged to, not because we have asked him to, but simply out of grace.

“We always begin with grace, and we always come back to grace, shown in the sign of Emmanuel, God with us in Jesus Christ, born as a baby among us.

“No law, no government, no power on earth can cancel the wonder of that birth. I hope you find time this Christmas to let that wonder fill your heart.”

Bishop of Dudley, Martin Gorick

“Migrants and refugees are often in the news at the moment. Men, women and children in search of a safe place to live. In search of a better life or fleeing war or conflict.

“Imagine that being you. You and those closest to you with nowhere to go, nowhere to lay your head, not knowing where your next meal will come from.

“Imagine doing that if you were expecting a baby. You might long for the birth, but somehow dread it too – how will you manage?

“Mary was expecting a baby when she had to leave her home in Nazareth and travel to Bethlehem.

“No sooner had Jesus been born than she was on the move again, this time to Egypt to escape the murderous persecution of King Herod.

“As we remember the birth of Jesus with carols and lights, with feasting and laughter, let’s spare a thought, or maybe more, for all those on the move today.

“On the run, desperate to find somewhere safe, somewhere to lay their head, somewhere perhaps for their new born child to grow and to thrive.

“Spare a thought for the holy family, wherever they may be this Christmas time.”

Bishop of Wolverhampton, Clive Gregory

“My favourite Christmas ad this year tells the story of an unlikely friendship, between a zoo employee, who would otherwise be lonely at Christmas, and a spotted hyena, who he manages to smuggle out of the zoo.

“The joy that they find in each other’s company makes Christmas special for both of them.

“The ad made me reflect with thanksgiving on the joy that so many of us find in the friendship of our companion animals.

“As Omicron threatens to reduce our opportunities for human contact this Christmas, our connection to the natural world whether through the birds in our garden or the dog in his basket, will be all the more precious.

“And this is as it should be. During this year both of pandemic and of COP26 our appreciation of and dependence on the natural world has perhaps never been so evident.

“We are bound together, all part of one amazing creation. All recipients of the gift of life.

“The ad also made me think of another unlikely friendship, between God and humanity, that was sealed by the birth of Jesus.

“It was then that it became clear that we were God’s companion animal, of choice.

“It’s not only a lucky hyena who gets to smile and laugh this Christmas. It’s all of us who know the joy of being befriended by God and the unconditional love that underpins that friendship.