Region's bishops are voices of hope for Christmas

Ready for Christmas – Team Rector Reverend David Wright at St Peter’s Collegiate Church, Wolverhampton

Religious leaders today gave messages of hope as we enter another troubled Christmas.

They urged people to reconnect with the real meaning of the holiday, through spending time with family and understanding the role of religion in today’s society.

And they reflected on our difficult year, with Omicron and the migrant crisis referenced in Christmas messages.

As infection levels continue to soar, leading many to change their Christmas plans for the second year running, church leaders in our region encouraged people to stay strong

The Bishop of Lichfield, the Right Reverend Dr Michael Ipgrave, insisted “Christmas cannot be cancelled” despite the anxieties of many.

He added: “People worry Christmas might be cancelled this year. Some even feel that it would be better if the whole of 2021 had been cancelled.

“It has been another unsettling year for the human race, and us as individuals. We have seen turmoil in many nations, disruption of everyday lives, crises, calamities, and dangers across the world and in our own communities.”

He urged people whose “lives have been shaken” to turn to the church for comfort and said “no law, no government, no power on earth” can cancel the Christmas Story.

The Bishop of Dudley, the Right Reverend Martin Gorick, likened the current migrant crisis to the movement of people that led to the birth of Christ.

He added: “Let’s spare a thought, or maybe more, for all those on the move today.

“On the run, desperate to find somewhere safe, somewhere to lay their head, somewhere perhaps for their new born child to grow and to thrive. ”

And the Bishop of Wolverhampton, the Right Reverend Clive Gregory, urged people to look to nature for comfort and to understand the importance of family bonds.

"As Omicron threatens to reduce our opportunities for human contact this Christmas, our connection to the natural world whether through the birds in our garden or the dog in his basket, will be all the more precious," he said.