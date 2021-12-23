More than two million Covid jabs given including Black Country

Sally Roberts at the vaccination hub at Saddlers Shopping Centre, in Walsall

The area's Chief Nursing Officer Sally Roberts said more than 2.3m vaccines have been delivered with more than 500,000 of these booster jabs.

Now she is calling for more residents to come forward over the festive period for their potentially lifesaving Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccination sites will remain open with plenty of appointments still available at over 100 sites.

Walk-in and booked appointments are available on Christmas Eve at many sites. While others including Walsall's Saddlers Centre, in Park Street,Walsall; Tipton Sports Academy, in Wednesbury Oak Road, Tipton; and the Mander Centre, in Dudley Street, in Wolverhampton, will re-open on December 27.

NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group's nursing chief Sally Roberts said: “The response from local people has been fantastic with over 2.3m vaccines delivered across the area to date.

Sally Roberts

“Our vital work to make sure everyone is protected against this virus will not stop for Christmas - we have plenty of bookable or walk-in appointments available throughout the festive period.

“Our staff and volunteers are working harder than ever and sacrificing quality family time to help

deliver vaccines over the next week and we’re extremely grateful for all their hard work.

“So, whether it’s a first, second or booster dose, please don’t delay and come forward now. The

vaccine remains the best way to protect yourself, your friends and your family, and is the best gift

you can give this year.”

In response to the threat of the new Omicron variant the NHS has increased the number sites across the area in a bid to deliver booster doses before December 31.