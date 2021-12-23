Fire brigade head office - walk-in Covid jab clinic

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 25/01/2021 - The Telford International Centre has opened up as a Large Vaccination Site, here for Health and Social workers to begin with..

The headquarters based at Pirehill, in Stone, will be open for walk-in jabs from Monday to Friday from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

It is part of an initiative which has also seen vaccination clinics set up at community fire stations across the county in recent months.

Rich Williams

Brigade station manager Rich Williams said: “The fire service continues to play a key role in supporting communities to ensure they are able to access their vaccinations and booster jabs.

“Since plans for the clinics were put in place, we’ve had members from our retired network, firefighters, volunteers, staff and support staff come forward in a heartbeat to provide support - making sure residents of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent are protected as best as possible from this virus.”

The effort is being carried out in partnership with the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, Staffordshire County Council and Stoke-on-Trent City Council.

The health trust's targeted vaccination team operational boss Nicola Sherwood said: “Vaccination is important in protecting ourselves, our loved ones and neighbours as well as the communities around us.

“The support we have received from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has been amazing.We’ve been able to use their facilities in recent months to get as many people as we can vaccinated, from staff to patients.”