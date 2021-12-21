Region's Covid jab take-up rate is among the lowest in the UK

The UK average is first dose 89.5 per cent, second dose 81.7 per cent and the booster jab 48.8 per cent for eligible people over aged 12 and up to and including December 18.

But the data shows that in Wolverhampton 76.6 per cent have had a first dose, 65.8 per cent a second dose and 36.6 per cent the booster.

In Dudley it stands at 83.6 per cent, 76.9 per cent and 49.5 per cent respectively. In Sandwell 73.2 per cent, 66.1 per cent and 36.1 per cent. In Walsall 79.0 per cent, 72.1 per cent and 42.7 per cent.

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson said he took two of his children to get jabbed at the Mander Centre vaccination centre yesterday.

He said: "I can't stress how important it is, particularly in the face of rising cases, for us all to get vaccinated. We must all play our part in this ongoing battle."

Despite lower than average take up rates, since December 13 more than 110,000 people across the four boroughs and West Birmingham have received a Covid-19 vaccine, with almost 100,000 of these booster doses.

NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group chief nursing officer Sally Roberts said: “Since the start of the vaccination programme we’ve delivered over 2.2 million first, second and booster doses across the Black Country and West Birmingham which is a fantastic achievement, however, there’s still thousands of people who are yet to be vaccinated.

“Huge efforts are being made to ensure we can get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible, including offering extended opening hours at existing sites and standing up more walk-in vaccination clinics, as well as supporting our GPs and community pharmacies to help deliver vaccines.”

In most of Staffordshire the rates are comparatively better with Stafford borough hitting 86.4 per cent, 80.4 per cent and 53.0 per cent respectively. In Cannock 87.7 per cent, 81.6 per cent and 51.7 per cent. Lichfield 88.5 per cent, 82.7 per cent and 55.5 per cent.

Staffordshire's vaccination programme clinical leader Dr Paddy Hannigan said: “We’re absolutely delighted that we’ve been able offer two million jabs to people across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent as it means that they are now better protected against Covid-19, which will keep them and their loved ones safer, and help to reduce the strain upon our local health services – especially during the busy winter period.

“As the discovery of the Omicron variant has shown, Covid-19 is still a very real threat to people in our community and we would urge anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to come forward and get their jab to give themselves the best possible protection against the coronavirus."