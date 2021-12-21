Covid-19 'doesn't take a holiday' and people should be vigilant in run-up to Christmas, health chiefs say

Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

Health chiefs in the region said people were packing into shops and catching up with their friends and family as they try to get their last-minute shopping done.

But they warned people should remember the virus is still spreading and is dangerous – with 150 cases of the variant being recorded in the West Midlands region.

Katie Spence, regional deputy director for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) West Midlands, said: "While we all deserve a great festive holiday this year, we have to remember that Covid-19 doesn’t take a holiday. So, we all need to do whatever we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our NHS, while enjoying the festive break we all deserve.

"Over the last three weeks, the Omicron variant has emerged, and there is now confirmed community transmission. Early evidence indicates Omicron is more transmissible than previous strains, with cases doubling around every two days, compared to seven days for the Delta variant.

"We expect to see at least 50 per cent of Covid-19 cases caused by Omicron in the next two to four weeks, which means we could see up to one million infections by the end of the month. In the West Midlands region, we have already seen around 150 cases of Omicron.

"The situation is moving rapidly, and more time is needed to understand the severity of this variant, but we do know hospitalisation rates in South Africa are going up. Even if Omicron proves to be less severe, its rapid spread mean we are likely to see increased hospitalisations – so there is a real chance the NHS could come under a great deal of pressure, which we all want to avoid over the winter months."

The health chief has urged people to keep washing their hands, wearing face coverings, working from home and keep testing themselves – as well as taking up the booster when it's offered.

"We’ve already delivered more boosters than anywhere else in Europe, but in light of the Omicron variant, our NHS colleagues are working even harder to give people the maximum protection," she said.