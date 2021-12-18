Wolverhampton school chiefs brace for possibility of another shutdown

Headteacher Sukhjot Dhami at Beacon Hill Academy said the academy is ready should there be another lockdown – or shift to remote learning

Education chiefs say the rapid rise of the variant may force them to shut schools in the new year and return to remote learning.

In the run-up to the holidays some schools have already been forced to cancel classes due to surging Covid cases, while many are dealing with low attendance levels.

It came as Downing Street warned parents not to take their children out of school, as the PM urged teenagers to get jabbed before the start of next term.

Councillor Mike Hardacre, Wolverhampton Council's education chief, said: "It would be regrettable if schools had to be blanket shut.

"However, in those circumstances our schools are in a strong position to continue learning through the internet.

"There is, understandably, a concern about what is happening to our children in terms of their mental health, as well as their physical health, if we shut down again."

Ministers have told schools to reopen next term under the current guidance, which includes wearing face masks in all indoor spaces.

Schools are also understood to be preparing for the return to the 'bubbles' system where youngsters are placed in set learning groups.

According to Government figures almost three per cent of children – 236,000 – were not in class for reasons connected to Covid on December 9.

Dudley South MP Marco Longhi said he would argue "very strongly" in Parliament against any plans to close schools.

"The best place for children is school, because the benefits from being there far outweigh any risks that they pose to each other," he said.

"The Government has made it very clear that schools remaining open is a priority, and I am hopeful that no closures will be necessary."

Some schools, including Smestow in Wolverhampton, have announced an inset day at the start of next term to enable pupils to undergo lateral flow tests.

Sukhjot Dhami, head of Beacon Hill Academy, in High Arcal Drive, in Sedgley, said: “Our plans are to open as normal the first week back in the spring term. It will be a staggered return and all students will be tested on the first day.

“We are aware the Omicron rates are rising particularly in Dudley and the Sedgley ward where we are and a contingency plan is in place. Should there be a new lockdown we are ready.”

Andrew Clewer, head of Landywood Primary School, in Holly Lane, in Great Wyrley, said no decisions had yet been taken and added: “All our staff including teachers have had their booster vaccinations. If the authorities say we can remain open we would be happy to do that.

“We are very lucky as we are an Apple iPad school which means it is very easy to switch to home learning. We are prepared either way.”

Gary Gentle, head of Bilston CE Primary School, in Albany Crescent, said: “We are preparing for a possibility, however, it is a remote possibility at this stage that we may move to teaching remotely. It would be folly not to prepare should the Government announce closure.

"We want children to be in school. They learn better in school. We have learned lessons about that in the past year, but we are prepared if that decision comes.”

Meanwhile health chiefs have reiterated they were monitoring the situation closely – in case a move to remote learning is necessary – but remained adamant the best place for children is in the classroom.

Councillor Ruth Buttery, cabinet member for children and young people at Dudley Council, said: “Although the pandemic has created many challenges, people who work and volunteer in our schools continue to do an amazing job at keeping our children in school where they can flourish, learn and grow.

“We strongly believe that the best place for our children is in school and we will continue to work closely with schools to keep staff and pupils as safe as possible, while monitoring the latest government advice.”