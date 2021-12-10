Wolves, Villa and West Brom preparing for Covid jab passes from next week

Vaccine passes are already used for events in Scotland

Football clubs, cinemas, bars, theatres and businesses are all preparing to implement the new measures to help keep people safe amid the threat of the Omicron variant.

It comes as new rules to drive down cases of the Omicron variant mean supporters will have to show an NHS Covid Pass before heading to matches from next Wednesday.

The passes are required for a series of different types of public events including any event with more than 10,000 people.

A spokesman for Wolves said the club was in talks with Premier League bosses over the implementation of the new rules.

It is expected the first match at Molineux where supporters will have to show passes will be the fixture with Chelsea on December 19.

The spokesman said: “We are working with the Premier League to understand the impact on football and will communicate with our fans in due course.”

Details of how the system will work at any of the grounds in the West Midlands have not yet been released.

A West Bromwich Albion spokesman said: “The club has long been preparing for a move to Plan B and has the relevant processes ready to implement at the first home fixture for which the new rules will be in place, against Preston North End at The Hawthorns on Thursday, December 30.

“The club will provide supporters with all the information they require well in advance of the Preston game.

“The safety of supporters attending fixtures remains paramount and the club will ensure all Government guidelines are followed at The Hawthorns.”

Villa Park is expected to introduce the passes at the home game against Burnley on December 18.

The NHS Covid Pass will indicates if people are double vaccinated and can be accessed via the free NHS app, which is free to download

Other rules include wearing masks at indoor venues such as theatres and cinemas and working from home where possible.

The Light House cinema in Wolverhampton posted on social media saying the measures were "in contrast to the brutal nature of last year" where gatherings were banned.

The post said: "We acknowledge that it might feel like a setback and spirits might be down as a result. But in contrast to the brutal nature of last year.

"We are relieved that further measures have not been implemented and we're still in a position to provide the gift that is indeed cinema this Christmas, whilst doing our utmost going forward to keep you safe and comfortable when you visit us."

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, cabinet member for public health and wellbeing in Wolverhampton, said the country was in a "much better place" than last Christmas.

She said: "As we have seen previously, introducing measures such as face coverings and working from home can be effective in driving down infection rates and, with the Government moving to Plan B, everyone will need to do their bit and help stop the spread as we enter the Christmas period.”

Meanwhile Staffordshire County Council confirmed another case of the Omicron variant, with a case being confirmed in Lichfield after another resident in Newcastle-under-Lyme tested positive.

Councillor Alan White, leader of the authority, said: “I know that many people will find these increased restrictions difficult, particularly given the time of year. However, the Government has made it clear this is a critical time and these additional measures are necessary to make sure our hospitals can cope and allow time for more people to get vaccinated.

"We must do all we can to protect ourselves and each other and I encourage everyone to follow the measures, get vaccinated, and follow advice on testing and isolation."

The chief executive of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, Corin Crane, said the chamber wanted to see support for the region's businesses impacted by Plan B.