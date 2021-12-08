Simpler and quicker Covid tests rolled out across Wolverhampton

Faster tests are now available

The Flowflex test kits only require a single swab to be taken from the nose, rather than the nose and throat, with a result available after 15 minutes.

It marks a change from the normal tests which require a sample from the nose and throat and 30 minutes before the result is shown.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, the city council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "Covid cases remain high in Wolverhampton, with over 900 people testing positive last week.

“We need to do all we can to stop the spread of the virus and so we're reminding people without symptoms of Covid-19 to take a rapid test regularly, and particularly either before they meet up with someone who might be vulnerable or after they have been in a high risk environment.

"It's good news that the test process has been simplified and can now be completed even more quickly and easily than before."

People can collect rapid Covid-19 home test kits for free from the Civic Centre, plus Bilston and Wolverhampton markets, all three WV Active leisure centres and from selected local pharmacies.