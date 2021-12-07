Parents encouraged to get children vaccinated against Covid-19

The plea comes from the NHS amid concerns about the new Omicron variant.

Over 115,000 12 to 15-year-olds in the West Midlands have received their first dose against Covid-19, but latest statistics show that there are still another 100,000 unvaccinated in the region.

Alison Tonge, the NHS England and NHS Improvement director responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme across the Midlands, said: “It is fantastic that over 115,000 12 to 15-year-olds have now had their Covid jabs in the West Midlands thanks to the schools programme and the hard work of specialist NHS teams who have visited schools or who are working in vaccination sites suitable for 12-15 year olds.

“Now that we are entering into the winter months with the new variant, Omicron, it is more important than ever that young people get their vaccine as soon as possible to help protect themselves and their families. So, I would urge families to look at the information together and then book in to give children and their loved ones crucial protection ahead of Christmas.

“Vaccines are safe, will protect children from Covid-19 and prevent further disruption to education.”

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has advised that second doses of the vaccine will be offered to 12 to 15-year-olds, with at least 12 weeks between doses, to ensure they have maximum protection against this virus.

All schools in the West Midlands have received a visit from the Covid-19 immunisation team, or have been offered a visit.