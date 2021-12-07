Councillor urges others to get their Covid booster jab

Councillor Leach getting her jab

Councillor Linda Leach, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for adult services was given her booster by Dr Kewal Kizishan at Bushbury Health Centre last week.

She said: "I was more than happy to have my booster, in fact I was so keen I kept phoning to see if it was time for me to have it.

"I had to queue but it wasn't a long wait and the staff were very professional and put me at ease.

"All Covid safety measures were in place, and they had face coverings available for people who didn't have them.

"There was plenty of hand sanitiser available, and social distancing too.

"I would urge everyone to get their Covid-19 vaccination, whether it is their first or second dose, or their booster.

"It just takes a few minutes out of your life but, at the end of the day, it could very well save your life if you were to catch Covid – so please get your jab as soon as you are able to."

Currently, those eligible for a vaccine include adults aged over 40, health and social care workers and people aged 16 and over with certain health conditions.

However, following updated guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, boosters will be offered to every adult over 18 in the coming weeks.

The time between second doses and booster doses will also be reduced from six months to three months.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, added: "The Covid-19 vaccine has had a clear impact, helping to protecting people from this deadly virus and reducing hospitalisations.

"However, data shows that the protection from infection provided by vaccines wanes over time. That's why it is important to get your booster, and to top up your immunity over the winter months.

"So, to keep yourself, your loved ones and everyone else as safe as possible, please book your booster when you can.”

A number of walk-in vaccination clinics are operating in Wolverhampton, including the new vaccination service in the Mander Centre which is offering first, second and booster vaccinations from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.