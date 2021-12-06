Omicron discovered in Sandwell as first West Midlands cases are confirmed

The infected person, in the Sandwell borough, and their contacts have already been self-isolating – before the highly transmissible variant was even confirmed.

Sandwell is the first authority in the West Midlands to confirm an Omicron case, although five in total are reported in the region.

The UK Health and Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) has said one case has been found in Staffordshire, one in Telford, and two in Warwickshire.

It comes after Sandwell Council refined its contact tracing service in order to pick up suspected cases of Omicron in the borough.

The infected person, who was confirmed as testing positive on Sunday night, had already been asked to isolate along with their close contacts last week, council chiefs said.

Sandwell Council’s director of public health, Lisa McNally, said: "We were able to identify this case of Omicron infection a few days before it was confirmed, meaning that contacts could isolate and break the chain of infection.

"However, it does seem clear that this new variant spreads very easily and we can expect many more cases in the days and weeks to come. New research also suggests that having been infected with Covid previously doesn’t offer much protection against reinfection with omicron. Therefore, vaccination is crucial if we are going to stay safe this winter."

The authority is using a range of new information – including S Gene Target Failure (SGTF) data, which gives an early signal to health chiefs that a Covid-19 case may be Omicron.

Sandwell’s Public Health team is working closely with the UK Health Security Agency on the ongoing investigation and to ensure that all appropriate actions to identify close contacts and arrange testing are completed.

The borough's public health chief added: "The vaccine remains our best defence against coronavirus. Whether it’s the first or second dose, or the booster if you are eligible, please take up the offer.

"If you have any symptoms, no matter how mild, you should self-isolate get a PCR test. This can save lives."

It comes after 54 positive coronavirus cases were reported in Friar Park, Wednesbury, on Friday (December 3).

The rate of infection in the area is 424 per 100,000 which is 35% above the average rate of 274 per 100,000 for Sandwell overall.

In a previous interview with the LDRS on Friday (December 4), Dr McNally believed people should be “more cautious” but not as far cancelling Christmas plans.

She said: “I think we should definitely be more cautious. I wouldn’t go as far as to say cancel our Christmas plans, and the reason for that is because Christmas plans aren’t just about having fun.

“They are an opportunity for a lot of people who don’t get to see each other much during the year to get together. And that is important for other health reasons, like our mental health.”

The Omicron strain, or B.1.1.529, is a super mutant variant which has 50 genetic mutations, over 30 of them being spike protein mutations.