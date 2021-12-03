Hospitals handed more than £40m to tackle surging waiting lists

The Government has announced more funding for the NHS

The cash – part of a £700m national effort to boost NHS capacity – has been earmarked for measures including expanding wards and new operating theatres and outpatients areas.

University Hospitals Birmingham is the region's biggest beneficiary, receiving £13.8m to deliver an expected 164 additional beds across the trust.

The Dudley Group got £1.6m, Wolverhampton received nearly £2m, Sandwell and West Birmingham was awarded £2.7m and Walsall got £640,000.

It forms part of the £5.4bn previously announced to support the NHS response to the pandemic in the second half of this year, and comes as ministers warned of the potential threat of new variants in a document setting out the key challenges this winter.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, said: "Our £700 million investment will help more people get treated over the coming months by upgrading wards, operating theatres, and diagnostic kit.

“We’re taking unprecedented steps to keep people healthy this winter, putting the booster rollout on steroids, and delivering the largest flu vaccine programme in UK history.

“We can all play our part in the national mission – when you get the call, please get the jab.”

Prof Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, added: "There is no doubt that this winter is going to be tough with staff contending with the highest ever number of 999 calls in October and it remains as important as ever that people do not delay seeking help from the NHS if they feel unwell."