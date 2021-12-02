Six further coronavirus deaths recorded in region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,600.

All six deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, meaning the number of deaths rises to 2,980. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

No deaths were confirmed at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the toll is 844.

The toll at at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, is 1,331. No deaths were recorded at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the total is 916.