Seven further coronavirus deaths recorded in the region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,594.

Two deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, meaning the number of deaths rises to 2,974. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Two were confirmed at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, the toll increased to 844.

A further death was recorded at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, raising the toll to 1,331.

Another death was recorded at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, bringing the total to 916.

And one more death was recorded at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County Hospital and the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where the total increased to 1,569.