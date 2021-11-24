Nine ore coronavirus deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,533.

Six deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County Hospital and the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where 1,563 people have died.

A further two deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, meaning the number of deaths rises to 2,956. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

One death recorded at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where 911 people have died.

No deaths were registered at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the toll is now 836; no deaths at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, where the toll is 1,319.