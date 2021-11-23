Further 14 coronavirus deaths recorded across the region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,524.

Eight deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, meaning the number of deaths rises to 2,954. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Three deaths were registered at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the toll is now 836.

A further two deaths were recorded at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where 910 people have died.

And a death was registered at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the toll to 1,319.