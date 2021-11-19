Three coronavirus deaths recorded in the region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,498.

Two deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County Hospital and the Royal Stoke University Hospital, meaning 1,557 people have died.

One death was recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust has died, meaning the number of deaths rises to 2,934. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

No other deaths were recorded at trusts across the region. The death toll at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, is 833.

The toll at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, is 1,317 whilst the count at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust stands at 798.