Hospital nurse honoured for care given to dying Covid-19 patient

Neelam Dhansey

Neelam Dhansey, a Nursing Associate working in Critical Care at the Sutton Coldfield hospital, collected the Frontline Worker of the Year award at this year’s Multicultural Business and Community Champion (MBCC) Awards.

Neelam, who was a healthcare assistant in critical care for seven years before completing the Trainee Nursing Associate programme, was nominated for the award by the son of a patient she cared for in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amer Awan, the son of the patient, said: “We lost our father due to Covid. It was quite an emotional time for us because we couldn’t go to the hospital to see him while he was in his final moments of his life.

“About a week later I got a call from the ICU and it was Neelam. She said to me: ‘I was there during his final moments and I held his hand, and I prayed with him’, and that meant a lot, Neelam didn’t have to do that. I am forever grateful to Neelam, she’s like an angel.”

Neelam said: “I just couldn’t get the [patient’s] son out of my head. I really felt that I needed to let him know that I was there when his dad died and that he looked at peace.”

Reflecting on her award, she said: “I really didn’t think I was going to win.

“I do my best for all my patients. To us it’s just what we do, it’s my job. It’s really crazy that the little things have made such a difference in this situation.

“It’s so overwhelming, but I’m so grateful. It’s really nice to know that I am making a huge difference to families.”

Speaking about her time working during the pandemic, Neelam added: “Words can’t really explain how difficult it’s been, not just for me but for all of my colleagues as well.

"You never get used to losing patients. These patients are not just a statistic to us, they’re someone’s mum or dad and we really try and do our best for them.”

Lisa Millin, Matron for ICU at Good Hope and Heartlands hospitals, said: “On behalf of the entire critical care team I would like to say how proud we are of Neelam, who thoroughly deserves to be recognised for her hard work and dedication.

“She has done incredibly well to continue her TNA studies and pass with flying colours, whilst also coping with the physical and emotional demands of working in critical care throughout a pandemic.

“She is an absolute credit to the team and always strives to go that extra mile for her patients which brings great comfort to their relatives.”