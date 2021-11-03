Further 13 coronavirus deaths confirmed in the region's hospitals

The total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,392.

Four deaths recorded at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County Hospital and Royal Stoke University Hospital, where 1,535 people have died.

A further four were recorded at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where 8,144 have died.

Two deaths were confirmed at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and Birmingham City hospitals. The death toll is 1,310.

A further two deaths were recorded at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll is 894.

And one more was confirmed at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the death toll is 784.