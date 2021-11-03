Covid rates fall but fears of a post-Christmas fourth wave linger

Health bosses have welcomed the drop in cases in the region – but still called on people to remain vigilant due to rates still being high.

And some experts believe infections could dip ahead of Christmas but a fourth wave is then likely in January, or February, next year.

Meanwhile health chiefs have urged people to ensure they get both doses of the vaccine – and a third booster jab if they are eligible.

Dr Paddy Hannigan, clinical lead for the vaccination programme in Staffordshire, said: "We are urging all people aged 18 and over to ensure that they get their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine when they are eligible to receive it, both for their own safety and that of the wider community.

"Please don’t put off getting your second jab as you won’t have the full protection that getting fully vaccinated offers. Having both of your Covid-19 jabs will help us return to normal more quickly, by protecting yourself, your friends and your family.

"You can also enjoy nightlife, travel, and be better prepared for any winter illnesses knowing you have the best protection available against the coronavirus."

Figures show Wolverhampton's rate of new cases is 334.3 per 100,000 people, a drop of 56.8 on the week before. In Sandwell, it is 303.3 with a fall of 58.1.

In Dudley, it is 416.3 with a fall of 76.6 and in Walsall's rate is 352.6 with a drop of 115.5. In Stafford, it is 434.5 with a drop of 74.0.

Other rates have each seen a substantial decrease in the infection rate across Birmingham, South Staffordshire, and Lichfield among others.

The trend in our region is mirroring that of other parts of the UK.

Previous falls have stalled, leading to new outbreaks that have taken the UK daily figure to above 50,000.

The average now is dipping below 40,000 and it is hoped the trend will continue, pointing to a diminishing of the third wave of Covid.

Telford & Wrekin continues to head the West Midlands list, although it has shown a drop of almost a fifth in a week. All areas of the Black Country, Shropshire and Staffordshire show a significant fall in rates.

The figures, for the seven days to October 28, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 64 – or 17 per cent – have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 313 – 83 per cent – have seen a fall. Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 803 new cases in the seven days to October 28, the equivalent of 831.1 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,216.1 in the seven days to October 21.

Stroud in Gloucestershire has the second highest rate, down from 1,206.8 to 771.7, with 933 new cases.

Torfaen in Wales has the third highest rate, down from 1,059.8 to 769.8, with 730 new cases.

One expert today warned that the number of boosters being taken up has “stalled”.

The NHS delivered a record number of boosters last week, figures show.

Around 1.7 million coronavirus booster jabs were given out – the highest weekly total yet, the NHS in England said.

So far more than eight million booster jabs have been delivered across the UK – including 820,000 since Friday.

But millions have still not taken their booster and experts have warned that waning immunity from the vaccines could lead to a rise in severe disease and hospital admissions.