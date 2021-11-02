Further 18 coronavirus deaths recorded in hospital, official figures show

The total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,379.

Seven deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County Hospital and Royal Stoke University Hospital, where 1,531 people have died.

Six deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the deaths toll is 2,900. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

A further two deaths were recorded at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the death toll is 892.

Another two were confirmed at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the death toll is 783.

And one more death was confirmed at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and Birmingham City hospitals. The death toll is 1,308.