Further 11 coronavirus deaths recorded in the region's hospitals

The total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,361.

Seven deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the deaths toll is 2,894. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

And four deaths were confirmed at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the death toll is 781.

No deaths have been confirmed at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and Birmingham City hospitals. The death toll is 1,307.

No deaths were confirmed at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where 8,140 have died.

